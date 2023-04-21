CBI Summon To Former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning on April 28 as a witness in a case of alleged corruption by Reliance General Insurance.

Malik told news agency PTI that the CBI has asked for his presence at the agency’s Akbar Road guest house in central Delhi for “certain clarifications”.

“They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available,” Malik told PTI.

Malik had cancelled a contract by the company, owned by industrialist Anil Ambani, in 2018 when he was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a first information report (FIR), the CBI named Reliance General Insurance along with Trinity Reinsurance Brokers as accused in the alleged scam in rolling out a medical insurance scheme for Jammu and Kashmir government employees and their families.

Malik had alleged fraud in the insurance scheme, after which the CBI action came.