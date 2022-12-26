CBI reopens corruption case against former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav

Bihar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday re-initiated a probe against Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.

The CBI had previously not taken a “permission to prosecute” Lalu, but has recently moved the sanction against him and hence trials have been resumed against the RJD patriarch.

The CBI had registered a criminal case against then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and others in 2017. Special judge Geetanjali Goel has issued notice to the Deputy CM of Bihar for 28 September.

Lalu, his family members and IRCTC officials were accused of alleged irregularities in granting contracts to two IRCTC hotels — one and Puri and the other at Ranchi — to a private firm.

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, also accused in the case and was asked to personally appear before a Delhi court in September this year.

What is the case?

As per the details of the case, Yadav was bribed with a property in south Delhi by the influential real estate company DLF Group, which was also interested in the renovation of the New Delhi Railway Station and rail land lease projects in Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood.

It is alleged that a DLF-funded shell firm purchased the property at a price significantly below the going rate at the time. The complaint asserts that Tejashwi Yadav and other members of the Yadav family acquired the south Delhi bungalow by purchasing the shell firm for a pitiful sum.