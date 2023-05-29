CBI Registers FIR Against Rolls Royce, Its Director In India For Corruption

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against Rolls Royce, its director in India, ‘unknown’ government servants and arms dealers allegedly for corruption in the procurement of Hawk aircraft from the British aerospace company.

According to reports, the case has been registered for alleged kickbacks in the procurement of Hawk 115 Advanced Jet Trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force and Navy, officials said.

As per the FIR, CBI names Tim Jones, Director Rolls Royce India, alleged arms dealers Sudhir Choudhrie and Bhanu Choudhrie, Rolls Royce Plc, British Aerospace Systems and unknown public servants and private persons as accused in the case.

ANI quoting CBI reported, “The unknown public servants abused their official positions as public servants and approved and procured a total number of 24 Hawk 115 Advance Jet Trainer (AJT) aircraft for GBP 734.21 million, besides permitting licence manufacturing of 42 additional aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) against materials supplied by the said manufacturer for an additional amount of $308.247 million for the said 42 License Manufactured aircraft and $7.5 million towards Manufacturer’s Licence Fee, in lieu of huge bribes, commissions and kickbacks paid by the said manufacturer and its officers to intermediaries.”

The case has been registered under IPC section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act after completing a six-year-old preliminary enquiry. A British court order in 2017 also mentioned the alleged involvement of middlemen and payment of commission by the company for swinging the deal, they said.

The agency charged the accused with abuse of official position, criminal conspiracy, cheating, obtaining undue advantage to induce a public servant, causing disappearance of evidence, taking gratification, for personal influence with public servant.