CBI Registers Case Against 8 Accused With Rs 20.99 Cr Bank Fraud In Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case on a complaint from Bank of Baroda Cuttack (Odisha) against eight accused including three private companies/firms based at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar/Malgodown (Odisha); Partners/ Guarantors/Proprietors of private companies and unknown officials of Bank of Baroda & unknown others on the allegations of Bank fraud.

It was alleged that the accused had availed various Credit Limits including FBWC limit from Bank of Baroda in conspiracy with others and cheated the Bank, causing loss during the year from 2011 to 2017 and diverted/siphoned off the funds disbursed to the respective loan accounts & misappropriated the public money in the form of loan amount sanctioned/disbursed to them.

“It was further alleged that the accused had caused undue loss to the Bank of Baroda to the tune of Rs 20.99 crore (approximately) with interest as on August 31, 2021. Searches are being conducted today at the premises of accused at Cuttack (Odisha). Investigation is continuing,” a CBI official press release said.

The case has been registered against, Pawan Kumar Jajodia (Partner of M/s. Shree Krushna Enterprises, M/s. Shreeram Enterprises & Guarantor of M/s. Laxmi Narayan Store, Cuttack), Dhaneswar Nayak (Partner of M/s. Laxmi Narayan Store, Cuttack), Sandeep Kumar Ghosh (Partner of M/s. Laxmi Narayan Store, Cuttack), Rubita Nanda (Partner of M/s. Shreeram Enterpises, Malgodown, Cuttack), Bira Kishore Das (Partner of M/s. Shree Krushna Enterprises, Cuttack), M/s Laxmi Narayan Store (Proprietors Dhaneswar Nayak and Sandeep Kumar Ghosh, Cuttack), M/s. Shreeram Enterprises (Proprietors Rubita Nanda & Pawan Kumar Jajodia), BJB Nagar, Bhubaneswar / Malgodown, Cuttack, M/s Shree Krushna Enterprises (Proprietors Bira Kishore Das and Pawan Kumar Jajodia), Malgodown, College Square, Cuttack and a few officials of Bank of Baroda and others (yet to be identified), the CBI stated.