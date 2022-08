Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at the residence and offices of industrialist Mahima Mishra.

The raids are being conducted at Mishra’s residence at Odia Bazar in Cuttack and Odisha Stevedores Limited offices at Link Road and Badapadi in Paradip.

Besides, a senior official of Paradip port and a contractor were also being quizzed.

More details awaited.