CBI Raids Jet Airways’ Office, Its Founder’s Residence In Fraud Case

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at seven locations, including the premises of Jet Airways and its founder Naresh Goyal in Mumbai in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case in Canara Bank, officials told news agency PTI.

The central agency searches were spread across residences and offices of Goyal, his wife Anita, and former airline director Gaurang Ananda Shetty. The agency has registered a new case of alleged bank fraud of Rs 538 crore on a complaint from Canara Bank, they said.

The allegations pertain to alleged diversion of funds among other irregularities, they said. The company was in the process of revival after Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) won the bid for Jet Airways under the insolvency resolution process at National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Operations of Jet Airways were closed back in April 2019. After flying for more than 25 years, the once-storied Jet Airways went into an insolvency resolution process and the Jalan Kalrock Consortium emerged as the winning bidder. Howeer, the ownership transfer process has been facing headwinds for long.

The airline’s air operator certificate was revalidated by aviation safety regulator DGCA in May 2022, following which it announced its plans to recommence operations in September 2022, but the relaunch was delayed.

Sanjiv Kapoor, CEO designate of grounded airlines Jet Airways, has resigned from his post. The resignation of Kapoor, who had joined Jet Airways on April 4, 2022, comes as the airline struggles to restart operations. Kapoor’s departure comes on the heels of the resignations of accountable manager PP Singh and company secretary Neeraj Manchanda earlier this week.

The development comes as the ownership transfer of the airline under the insolvency resolution plan is facing hurdles over differences between the winning bidder and lenders.