CBI Raids Former Railway Officer In DA Case

Bhubaneswar: A CBI team on Wednesday raided the house of a railway official in Bhubaneswar on charges of having disproportionate assets.

The railway officer is PK Jena, a 1987 batch IRTC officer.

The central agency raided his house on Wednesday in Bhubaneswar in connection with amassing disproportionate assets.

Apart from Bhubaneswar house, the team also searched his ancestral house in Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack.

During the raid, the team seized some documents including cash, bank passbooks, passport and cash Jena’s house. The raiding team is yet to reveal the cash amount seized from him.

Jena had retired in December last year. He had served as the chief operation manager under east-coast railways.

Jena’s ancestral house is at Kolar in Jagatsinghpur. He had joined IRTC after passing out from JNU in 1984.