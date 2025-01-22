The Bengal government is appealing against the life imprisonment sentence given to Sanjay Roy, who was convicted of raping and murdering a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) argues that only the union government or itself can appeal the sentence, not the state government.

The court has scheduled a second hearing for January 27. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed disappointment over the life term, arguing that the crime was heinous enough to warrant the death penalty. The case has sparked significant outrage and political debate in West Bengal.