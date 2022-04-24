CBI Nabs Delhi EOW Constable In Bhubaneswar For Taking Bribe

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a constable of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly taking bribe from a man in Bhubaneswar.

The cop has been identified as Amit Lahucha and he has been arrested with a bribe amounting to around Rs 5 lakh from his possession.

According to reports, Lahucha had come to Bhubaneswar to collect the bribe on directions of an EOW inspector.

However, Lahucha was intercepted in Bhubaneswar by the CBI sleuths while he was receiving the graft from the bank officer.

Meanwhile, raids are underway at the residence of the EOW inspector.