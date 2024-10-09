Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has listed 11 pieces of evidence in its charge sheet against the accused in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, Sanjay Roy.

The agency said in the document that Roy raped and murdered the woman doctor when she was resting inside the seminar hall of the state-run facility.

The agency also ruled out the possibility of gang rape. The agency has found his DNA on the body of the victim. They also found his hair on the crime scene. There were injuries on the man’s body and blood stains of the victim on his clothes.

The CCTV footage and his mobile phone’s location verified his presence on the crime scene, said the agency in the document.

The charge sheet also mentioned that Roy sustained “blunt force injuries consistent with the marks of resistance/struggle by the victim”.

“His (Roy’s) presence in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital and also at the third floor of the emergency building where SoC (scene of the crime) lies, during the intervening night of August 8 and 9 is proved by way of CCTV footage. His presence is proved by way of the location of his mobile phone as per CDR,” the CBI charge sheet said.

The Kolkata police recovered blood stains on Sanjay Roy’s clothes and footwear on August 12.

“(There were) presence of his DNA on the reference DNA/questioned DNA detected from the dead body of the ‘V’ (victim) during autopsy…the presence of blood stains of ‘V’ on his jeans and footwear which were recovered by the local police on August 12 in pursuance of his disclosure statement. The short hair found from the SoC has matched with accused Sanjay Roy,” the charge sheet added.

The woman, who was working at the hospital, was found raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s seminar room on August 9. Sanjay Roy was arrested on August 10.

The police had also found a Bluetooth earphone at the crime scene which later paired with Sanjay Roy’s mobile phone.

“(There was) pairing of one Bluetooth earphone found from the scene of the crime (SoC) with the seized mobile phone of accused Sanjoy Roy as per CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) reports. It is worth mentioning here that accused Sanjoy Roy while seen moving towards SoC on the intervening night of August 8 and 9 was wearing one Bluetooth earphone neckband but at the time of returning from SoC towards lift, the said earphone on his neck was missing,” the charge sheet added.

The woman was throttled and smothered by Sanjay Roy, it said.

CBI said in the charge sheet that there were clear signs of sexual assault on the woman’s body.

“The injuries related to the hymen, which were fresh in origin, clearly indicated that the victim had suffered forceful penetrative sexual assault. It is further corroborated with the report of a swab taken from (the) area around both nipples showing the presence of saliva belonging to Sanjay Roy as confirmed by DNA,” the charge sheet added.

