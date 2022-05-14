CBI Launches Probe Into IPL Betting Racket With Links To Pakistan

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe against certain ‘private individuals and government officers’ that are believed to be involved in an IPL betting racket with potential links to Pakistan.

According to sources, over 28 people are under the radar as of now in this massive scandal. An FIR has been filed against a network of individuals that are believed to have been involved in a massive betting scandal in the IPL.

“Reliable information has been received about a network of individuals involved in cricket betting influencing the outcome of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches based on inputs received from Pakistan,” read the agency’s statement.

“In the garb of betting related to IPL matches, they are cheating the general public by inducing them to bet. For this purpose, they have opened bank accounts (mule accounts) using fake identities and know your customer documents (ID&KYC) in connivance with unknown bank officials. These bank accounts have been opened by submitting forged details such as multiple dates of birth and without due diligence done by the bank officials,” the report added.

Sources added that the CBI has begun a multi-city scam investigation in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Hyderabad and Delhi. These involve private individuals and government officers as well. To date, two cases have been filed, with three people named in one of the cases: Gurram Vasu, Gurram Satish and Dilip Kumar.