Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured an 8-day custody of Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with an ongoing corruption investigation. The CBI had initially requested a 10-day custody to further probe alleged financial irregularities at the state-run institution.

Dr. Ghosh, along with his security guard and two vendors, was arrested by the CBI. The agency argued in court that a larger nexus involved in the corruption case needs to be thoroughly investigated12. The court granted the CBI eight days to interrogate the suspects and uncover more details about the alleged financial misconduct.

This case is part of a broader investigation into financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College, which has seen multiple arrests and ongoing scrutiny.