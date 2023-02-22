CBI Files Graft Case Against Former HC Judge

New Delhi: A case has been filed against SN Shukla, a former Allahabad High Court judge and his wife for allegedly amassing assets worth 2.45 crore rupees in excess of his known source of income during his tenure as a judge of the High Court from 2014 to 2019.

“CBI has registered a case against Justice SN Shukla, Retd Judge of the Allahabad HC and his wife Suchita Tiwari for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 2.45 crore disproportionate to his known source of income during his tenure as the judge of the HC between 2014-19,” said investigating agency quoted by news agency ANI.

On December 4, 2019, the premier investigating agency filed a corruption case against the then-sitting Allahabad High Court judge SN Shukla, IM Quddusi, a retired Chhattisgarh High Court judge, and four others for obtaining a favorable order in exchange for money for a Lucknow-based medical college.

In 2018, the then-Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, recommended for Justice SN Shukla’s impeachment after the Supreme Court’s in-house investigation revealed his gross misconduct. However, despite Justice Ranjan Gogoi’s follow-up with the central government, he was not impeached.