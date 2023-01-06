CBI Files Fresh Case Against Unitech, Its Former Directors

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a new case against Unitech Limited and its former directors in connection with an alleged fraud in the IDBI bank involving an amount of Rs 395 crore, officials said.

Nearly six months after a complaint from the bank, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked the company and its former promoters and directors Ramesh Chandra, Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections dealing with criminal conspiracy and cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said.

The accused Unitech founders are facing another CBI probe pertaining to an alleged fraud in the Canara Bank.