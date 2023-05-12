CBI Files Corruption Case Against Sameer Wankhede, Who Arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s Son

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a corruption case against Sameer Wankhede, the anti-narcotics officer who arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the alleged drugs-on-cruise case two years ago.

Wankhede and others had allegedly demanded Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in the alleged drug bust, said officials.

The premier investigating agency conducted searches across Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi and Kanpur.

Wankhede was the Mumbai zonal chief of the Narcotics Control Bureau, or NCB, when he and others raided a cruise ship off the city’s coast in 2021.

Aryan Khan, who spent four weeks in jail, was cleared of all charges by the anti-drugs agency in May 2022 due to “lack of sufficient evidence”.

Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the anti-drugs agency claimed the probe led by Wankhede had lapses.

Wankhede was transferred to the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services in Chennai in May last year.