Kolkata:The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Sanjay Roy in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The charge sheet, submitted today, accuses Roy of both rape and murder, but notably excludes allegations of gang rape.

The incident, which occurred earlier this year, shocked the medical community and the public, leading to widespread calls for justice. The trainee doctor was found dead under suspicious circumstances, prompting an extensive investigation by the CBI.

According to the charge sheet, Roy allegedly committed the heinous crime within the hospital premises. The CBI’s investigation included forensic analysis, witness testimonies, and other critical evidence that led to the formal charges against Roy.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...