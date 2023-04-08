CBI Files Charge-Sheet  Against Chanda Kochhar, Her Husband

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against former ICICI Bank MD and chairman Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot in connection with the ICICI-Videocon loan case.

As of now, the court has not taken cognizance of the matter.

The case was first registered on 22.1.2019 against Videocon International Electronics Limited Videocon Industries Limited, Venugopal Nandlal Dhoot, Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Virendra Kochhar, NuPower Renewables Limited, Supreme Energy Private Limited and Unknown public servants under sections 120-B read with 420 IPC and Section 7 read with section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of the PC Act.

On August 26, 2009, a Sanctioning Committee headed by Chanda Kochhar, MD sanctioned Rupee Term Loan of Rs 300 crore to Videocon International Electronics Limited (VIEL) in contravention of rules and policies of the bank in criminal conspiracies with the co-accused persons dishonestly by abusing her official position as public servant.

The loan was disbursed on September 7, 2009 and on very next date September 8, 2009, Dhoot, (MD Videocon Group) transferred Rs 64 crore to NRL managed by Deepak Kochhar from Videocon Industries Limited through his company Supreme Energy Pvt. Ltd. (SEPL).

NRL was incorporated on December 24, 2008. Dhoot and his relative Saurabh Dhoot resigned from the directorship of NRL on January 15,2009. Before resigning. V N Dhoot allotted 1997500 warrants (convertible into equity) to Deepak Kochhar.

On June 5, 2009 shares of NRL held by V N Dhoot and Deepak Kochhar were transferred to Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL).

SEPL was incorporated on July 3, 2008 with its directors as V.N. Dhoot and his associate Vasant Kakade.

Dhoot resigned from the directorship of SEPL on January 15, 2009 by transferring his shares to Pinnacle Energy Trust managed by Deepak Kochhar.

Between June 2009 and October 2011, ICICI Bank sanctioned Rupee Term Loan of Rs 1875 crore to six companies of Videocon Group for the purpose of enabling them to repay the unsecured loan availed by these companies from Videocon Industries Limited. All these loans were sanctioned after Chanda Kochhar took over the charge of ICICI Bank as MD & CEO.

Of the six loans, Chanda Kochhar was one of the committee members in two loans i.e. RTL of Rs 300 crore to VIEL and RTL of Rs 750 crore to VIL.

The ICICI bank had also released the security available in the form of FDR of Rs 50 crore in the accounts of Sky Appliance Ltd and Techno Electronic Ltd without any justification.