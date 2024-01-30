CBI Court Sentences Bank Manager To 4 Years RI In Bribery Case

Bhubaneswar: The Special Judge, CBI Cases, Bhubaneswar has sentenced Duryodhan Sethy, the then Branch Manager of Odisha Gramya Bank, Dadaraghati Branch, Dhenkanal in a bribery case.

CBI had registered a case on 08.08.2016 against then Duryodhan Sethy, Branch Manager, Odisha Gramya Bank, Dadaraghati Branch, Dhenkanal on allegations of demanding a bribe from the complainant for processing the Poultry Loan proposal for Rs. 4.25 lakh in favour of his wife.

A trap was laid and the CBI caught the accused while accepting Rs. 5000/as bribe money on 09.08.2016. After investigation, a charge sheet was filed on 27.10.2016. The Court held the accused guilty after trial.