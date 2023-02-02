CBI Court Rejects Partha’s Bail Plea, Extends Judicial Remand Till Feb 16

Kolkata: A CBI court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in connection with the recruitment irregularities in state schools, and extended his judicial remand till February 16.

The court asked the CBI to speed up the investigation into the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) teaching and non-teaching staff recruitment scam.

The court extended the judicial remand of Chatterjee till February 16 on a prayer by the CBI’s lawyer. It rejected a bail prayer made by the former minister, who was taken in custody by the CBI on September 16 on a court order.