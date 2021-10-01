CBI Books Ex-CMD, 2 Directors Of A Sundargarh-Based Pvt Company For Rs 56.89 Cr Fraud

Rourkela: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against then CMD of PEC Ltd; other officials of the private company based at Sundargarh and its two directors in connection with Rs 56.89 crore cheating case.

As per reports, it was alleged that the accused and others entered into a conspiracy among themselves. In pursuance thereof, they had allegedly cheated and defrauded to usurp the public money to the tune of Rs.56.89 crore being principal and interest due as on June this year, in financing for domestic procurement of iron ore and coal to said private company based at Sundargarh and thereby causing loss to the PEC Limited, New Delhi.

Searches were conducted today at the office and residential premises of the accused at 11 places, including in New Delhi, Thane (Maharashtra), Guwahati and Ghaziabad (UP) which led to recovery of incriminating documents and articles.