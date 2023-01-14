CBI At My Office: Tweets Manish Sisodia; Agency Says No Raid

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out raids at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office, the AAP leader claimed. The probe agency though denied that they had conducted any raid at Mr Sisodia’s office today.

In a tweet, Mr Sisodia said, “Today again CBI has reached my office. They are welcome. They raided my house, raided my office, searched my locker, and even conducted an investigation in my village. Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found because I have not done anything wrong.”

Sources in the CBI said that a team had visited the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister’s office to collect a document, and it was not a raid.

Sisodia’s house was subject to multiple searches by the CBI in August after it got a go-ahead for investigation from Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The Deputy Chief Minister is the prime accused in the case, which involves alleged kickbacks to political leaders by private players in exchange for liquor shop licenses.

AAP has declared that Mr Sisodia will now be arrested in what it termed a “political vendetta” of the BJP.