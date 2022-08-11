CBI Arrests Trinamool Congress Leader Anubrata Mondal In Cattle Smuggling Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on Thursday arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

The central agency had arrested Mondal after almost an hour-long interrogation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mondal wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation about his inability to appear before its sleuths in connection with a cattle smuggling case citing “illness” as a reason, a senior officer said.

The TMC Birbhum district president attached copies of two prescriptions along with his letter and sought two weeks time from the officers of the probe agency to appear before them at its city office, he said.

The CBI had on Tuesday summoned Mondal to come to its city office for questioning in connection with their investigation, a day after the TMC leader skipped appearing before its officers.