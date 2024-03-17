CBI arrests Sheikh Shahjahan’s brother, two others for attack on ED team

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested Sheikh Alamgir, the younger brother of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan, and two others in connection with the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who raided Shahjahan’s home, officials of the federal agency said.

The state police handed over Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI earlier this month following orders from the Calcutta high court which asked the central agency to probe the attack on ED officers.

The TMC strongman, along with his associates, is accused of land grab, extortion and sexual crimes against local women at Sandeshkhali in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

“Alamgir and two of his associates were summoned to the CBI office for questioning in connection with the January 5 violence. They were arrested on Saturday evening,” a CBI official said on condition of anonymity.

Sandeshkhali has been made a political issue by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in the run-up to the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls announced on Saturday afternoon.