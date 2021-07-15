CBI Arrests Ponzi Firm “Green Ray International” Chief’s 2 Brothers 

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested Green Ray International Managing Director Mir Sahiruddin’s brothers following a raid at Jaleswar area in Balasore district.

The accused persons -Mir Sahimat alia Kalu and Mir Jamiruddin- were Directors of GRIL, one of the 44 chit fund companies being probed by CBI following a Supreme Court directive.

The company has allegedly duped investors of over Rs 1,000 crore in Odisha and other states and diverted the money to Dubai and Nigeria through brokers.

Acting on intelligence input, a team from CBI headquarters here led by DSP Ashok Kumar conducted a raid in Jaleswar area and arrested the two this morning.

Worth mentioning, the CBI had arrested Mir Sahiruddin from Kolkata in February, 2017.

A native of Balasore district, Sahiruddin was hiding with his family in Nigeria. He had entered India on Bangladesh passport by impersonating him as Ahmed Hussain and was arrested from Kolkata.