CBI Arrests Karti Chidambaram’s Close Associate In Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested S Bhaskar Raman, a close associate of Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram in an ongoing visa corruption case.

Worth mentioning, the CBI has registered a new case of illegal gratification against senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son Karti for allegedly facilitating visa of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving Rs 50 lakh “bribe”.

Following this, the CBI conducted coordinated raids on at least 10 premises of Rajya Sabha MP Chidambaram and his son, Congress leader, and Lok Sabha MP Karti, across multiple locations, including their Delhi’s official residence and Chennai house on Tuesday.

A senior CBI official said that Karti Chidambaram and Bhaskararaman were named as an accused along with others, including private firms. It is said that senior Chidambaram allegedly helped them. According to the FIR, a Mansa (Punjab) based private firm, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, took help of a middleman and allegedly paid Rs 50 lakh to get the visa issued for Chinese nationals who would help it in completing a project before the deadline.