The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Saurabh Prasad, DRM of East Coast Railway’s Waltair Division, Visakhapatnam, for accepting a bribe of Rs. 25 lakh from an accused who is the proprietor of a Mumabi-based private firm.

The accused proprietor of a Pune-based private firm Sanil Rathod was also arrested. During ongoing searches, the CBI has so far recovered Rs 87.6 lakh (approximately) in cash, jewellery worth about Rs 72 lakh, property documents, locker keys, etc.

The said bribe was allegedly paid as a reward for reducing penalty imposed on an accused Pvt. Ltd. for under performance in a contracts awarded by East Coast Railways, which was being executed by the said two proprietors of Mumbai and Pune based private firms.

CBI registered a case against the accused including DRM (IRSME: 1991), of East Coast Railways Waltair Division, Visakhapatnam, aforesaid two proprietors of two different private persons and others on allegations of criminal conspiracy and indulging in corrupt practices. It was also alleged that Bills amounting to Rs. 3.17 Crores raised by a private company were pending with the East Coast Railway, Visakhapatnam. However, because of delays in execution of the contract awarded, the said company faced imposition of hefty penalty. To evade paying such heavy penalty, two accused proprietors of Mumbai & Pune-based private firms allegedly approached accused DRM who demanded bribe of Rs. 25 lackh to get the penalty amount reduced. It was also alleged that after intervention of accused DRM in the matter, a reduced penalty was imposed and bill of private company was cleared. Pursuant to clearance of bill, said accused proprietor of Mumbai based private firm arranged to pay the agreed bribe of Rs. 25 lacs to accused DRM during his visit to Mumbai on 16.11.2024.

CBI laid a trap and caught accused DRM and accused proprietor of Mumbai based private firm during exchange of undue advantage of Rs. 25 Lakh.

Searches were conducted at the premises of accused which led to recovery Rs. 87.60 lacs in Indian & Foreign Currency from premises of accused DRM at Visakhapatnam, apart recovery of Jewellery valued at about Rs. 72 lacs and several incriminating documents including investments made in a flat at Kalyan, locker key and bank balances of accused public servant . Investigation is continuing.