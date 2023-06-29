CBFC Denys Ashoke Pandit’s Allegations About Rejecting 72 Hoorain Trailer

New Delhi: The Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) has today issued a statement on the issue of the trailer of the film Bahattar Hoorain.

In their statement, CBFC stated that there are misleading reports being circulated about the censor body rejecting 72 Hoorain’s trailer.

Terming the media reports it has said that “Misleading reports are being circulated in certain sections of media that a film and its trailer titled “Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)” has been Refused certification by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).”

It has further clarified that “contrary to the reports, the film “Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)” was granted ‘A’ certification and the certificate was issued on 4-10-2019. Now, the trailer of said film is under due process which was applied to CBFC on 19-6-2023 and examined in accordance with the Guidelines issued under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. ”

CBFC has also said that “The applicant was asked for requisite documentary submissions under intimation and upon receipt of the same, certification was granted subject to modifications. A show cause notice communicating the modifications was issued to the applicant/filmmaker on 27-6-2023 and the same is pending for the applicant’s response/compliance.”

The board has urged that any misleading reports may not be entertained or circulated hereinafter when the matter is under due process.

“For the unversed, Ashoke Pandit had taken to his Instagram handle earlier where he claimed that CBFC rejected the 72 Hoorain trailer and how it has sparked debates around ‘creative freedom and censorship’.”