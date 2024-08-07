CBDT relaxes provisions of TDS/TCS in event of death of deductee/collectee, before linkage of PAN & Aadhaar

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has relaxed provisions of TDS/TCS in the event of the death of the deductee/collectee, before the linkage of PAN and Aadhaar.

In view of genuine difficulties being faced by taxpayers, CBDT issued the Circular no. 8 of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, and vide the same, the Government has relaxed the provisions of TDS/TCS as per the Income-tax Act, 1961(the ‘Act’) in the event of death of deductee/collectee before linking of PAN and Aadhaar.

In order to redress the grievances of the taxpayers wherein instances have been cited, of the demise of the deductee/collectee on or before 31.05.2024 and before the option to link PAN and Aadhaar could have been exercised, the Circular provides that there shall be no liability on the deductor/collector to deduct/collect the tax under section 206AA/206CC of the Act, as the case may be pertaining to the transactions entered into upto 31.03.2024.

This is in continuation of Circular no. 6 of 2024 dated 23.04.2024 issued earlier by CBDT wherein the date for linking of PAN and Aadhaar was extended up to 31.05.2024 for the taxpayers (for the transactions entered into up to 31.03.2024) to avoid higher TDS/ TCS as per the Act. The Circular No. 06 of 2024 dated 23.04.2024 and Circular No. 08 of 2024 dated 05.08.2024 are available on www.incometaxindia.gov.in.