Yogesh Kumar Baweja, Director General of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, visited the multimedia exhibition themed ‘Janbhagidari se Jankalyan’, set up at Mahakumbh, Prayagraj.

The exhibition showcases the programmes, policies, schemes and achievements of the Government of India over the past 10 years.

After visiting the exhibition, the Director-General said that the exhibition effectively presents the Indian Government’s schemes and achievements. Developed using new technologies like anamorphic walls, LED TV screens, and holographic cylinders, this multimedia exhibition provides the public with better information about various schemes. He added that the goal of the exhibition is to inform people about the government’s efforts and initiatives, so they can benefit from these policies, programmes and schemes.

During the visit, the Director-General assessed the work being carried out by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the Mahakumbh 2025 and held a review meeting with CBC and PIB officials. He instructed them to coordinate effectively and manage communication and promotional activities efficiently.

This digital exhibition has been an innovative platform for informing devotees and visitors about the government’s major schemes, policies, and efforts for national unity. Running from January 13 to February 26, the exhibition is based on the theme ‘Unity is the Strength of Society’, showcasing government initiatives like ‘One Nation, One Tax’, ‘One Country, One Power Grid’ and ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’, to unite the country.

Additionally, the exhibition highlights schemes related to entrepreneurship, self-employment, and economic empowerment, embodying the spirit of public participation for public welfare. Through LED screens, digital displays, and audio-visual media, this exhibition not only promotes economic and social empowerment but also serves as a medium for connecting the masses using modern technology. Devotees are not only gaining detailed information about government schemes but are also becoming more aware of their role in nation-building.