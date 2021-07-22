CB Traces Burn Marks Inside ACF Soumya’s Quarter

Paralakhemundi: The Crime Branch team, led by DSP Bijay Kumar Mallick on Thursday found some evidence of fire at the residential quarters of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra.

During a search today, the investigators found burn marks on backdoor and mosquito net at the house, informed the Crime Branch DSP.

The Crime Branch team will verify the call details of the deceased ACF and his wife Bidyabharati Panda.

The team is likely to interrogate Gajapati DFO Sangram Keshari Behera in connection with the case.

Earlier, a team of Paralakhemundi Police had grilled the deceased’s wife at her residence in Mayurbhanj district.

Notably, on July 11 night, the ACF was rescued from his residence with 90 percent burn injuries under mysterious cirumstances and succumbed a day later.

Family members have alleged that wife Bidya, DFO Behera and cook Manmanth could be behind it.