CB To Conduct TI Parade Five Accused In Manas Swain Murder Case

Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch is to conduct a Test identification (TI) parade of the five accused in the murder of cameraman Manas Swain.

The Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda informed that it has sought the court’s permission for custodial interrogation of two accused and TI parade of five accused.

“The statements of three witnesses had been recorded earlier and the statement of another witness is being recorded today,” he said.

The Crime Branch has also received other evidence in the case. The car used in the Manas’s murder has been captured by a CCTV camera at a toll gate near Bandal under Tangi police limits of Cuttack district.

The car had crossed the toll to go towards Chandikhol at around 12.08 am on February 9 and returned at around 1.59 am.

Manas had been allegedly murdered by her ex-employer Sarmistha Rout and her associates in February over a dispute arising over a memory chip, in the former’s possession.