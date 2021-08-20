Petrol Pump Staffer
Caught On CCTV! Armed Miscreants Loot Cash Bag From Petrol Pump Staffer

By PragativadiNews
Athagarh: Armed miscreants looted a cash bag from a staffer at a petrol pump near Panchagaon under Tigiria police station limits in Athagarh late last night.

Reports suggested that the miscreants came on a bike and asked for petrol. However, while the staffer approached the youths to refill the fuel tank of their motorcycle, the accused snatched away the cash-filled bag and sped away from the spot.

Immediately the police was informed, they reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Reportedly, the entire incident has been captured on CCTV that was installed here. Meanwhile, the exact amount of cash looted is yet to be established.

