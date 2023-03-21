Caught on camera! Gold chain snatched from woman on Bhubaneswar street

Bhubaneswar: A youth reportedly looted a gold chain from a woman while she was plucking flowers at Oscar City under Laxmisagar police limits in Odisha capital, today. The incident has been captured on a CCTV camera.

According to reports, the victim was plucking flowers in the locality at around 3.30 AM when the accused started chasing her.

The woman falls down after being chased by the miscreant. The looter then overpowered the woman and fled the spot with his accomplice after committing the crime.

The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Though a case has been registered at Laxmisagar police station in connection with case, police are yet to make any arrests.