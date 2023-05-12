Caught on Cam: Woman Sets Parked Bike on Fire After Extracting Petrol in Delhi

Delhi: A woman was caught on camera taking petrol from a motorcycle and setting it on fire in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur, police said on Friday. She attempted to set another bike on fire but locals apprehended her and turned her over to the police, officials said.

The CCTV footage of the incident captures a woman walking towards an alley in Jaitpur police station region and halting in front of a parked motorcycle. After scanning the surroundings, she crouches down to extract petrol from the vehicle. Following this, she steps back, strikes a matchstick, and sets the two-wheeler ablaze. She subsequently runs away from the scene.

#WATCH | A woman was found taking out petrol from a bike and setting it on fire in Jaitpur police station area of Delhi's South East District last night. She was later trying to put another bike on fire during which locals caught her and handed her over to police: Delhi Police… pic.twitter.com/EXqSZ1f8nQ — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

Last year, a delivery man had set his bike on fire in south Delhi’s Saket after an argument with traffic police who fined him Rs 500 for obstructive parking.

Mukesh, 33, who was in a inebriated state according to police misbehaved with the police after his motorcycle was towed away from Khoka Market in Saket and brought to the temporary holding area in Pushp Vihar.

Following the heated argument, Mukesh set the bike ablaze, he said. The traffic police informed the local police and he was handed over to them. A case has been registered and he has been arrested, the officer said.