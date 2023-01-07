Caught-on-cam: Schoolboy Dragged For 1 Km After Being Hit By Speeding Car

Lucknow: In a similar incident to the Delhi car horror, a 15-year-old schoolboy was dragged by a car for a kilometre in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi.

The victim, Ketan Kumar, a Class 9 student, was on his way to a coaching class when a white Wagon R rammed into his cycle. Following this, Ketan’s foot got entangled in the back of the vehicle and in an attempt to flee the scene, the driver sped off dragging Ketan behind him.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

In the video, Ketan was seen trying to free his leg even as the car races through lanes with people running behind it, yelling at the driver to stop.

The car was finally stopped by crowds when it reached a busy market area and the boy was rescued.

Angry crowds caught the driver and beat him up with sticks. They also damaged the car. The boy is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at a hospital.