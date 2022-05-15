Caught on Cam: NCP worker slaps Maha BJP leader for post against Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Sunday slapped Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar over a social media post against party chief Sharad Pawar. The video of the assault was posted by the state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

In the video, a few NCP workers are seen having an argument with Ambekar when suddenly a worker slapped the BJP leader. Following the assault, Vinayak Ambekar lodged a complaint with Pune police.

Ambekar has also alleged that NCP MP Girish Bapat asked him to apologise for his social media post.”Maharashtra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Pvt. Vinayak Ambekar has been attacked by NCP goons and on behalf of BJP, I strongly condemn this attack. These NCP goons must be dealt with immediately!” Patil tweeted in Marathi.

On Saturday, Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale and a student, Nikhil Bhamre, were arrested for allegedly sharing objectionable Facebook posts on Sharad Pawar. She has been remanded in police custody till May 18.