Caught On Cam: Miscreant Steals Ashtadhatu Idol From Laxmi Nrusingha Temple In Puri Town

Puri: A miscreant stole an Ashtadhatu Idol of the presiding deity from the Laxmi Nrusingha temple in Puri Town area on Thursday and the act has been caught on CCTV.

According to the Laxmi Nrusingha temple committee’s complaint lodged with Town Police Station, a miscreant arrived at the temple on a cycle and entered inside with a bag. After some time he was spotted leaving the temple with the bag hurriedly on Thursday night

