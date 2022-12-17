Caught On Cam: Former Sarpanch Beaten Up In Public

Jajpur: Former Sarpanch of Tarapada GP under Dasarathpur Block in Jajpur district was allegedly beaten up with a belt in full public view.

The attack footage has been uploaded numerous times on social media and has gone viral.

According to reports, Lakshmidhar Sahoo, former Sarpanch, was brutally attacked by some youths of Mangalpur area over past political rivalry during panchayat elections.

However, the Sarpanch was later rescued by his supporters, who then rushed him to Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital.

Based on the complaint, Jajpur Town Police registered a case and arrested the accused persons. Further investigation into the is underway, said sources.