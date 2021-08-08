Caught On Cam: Driver, Aide Smoking Inside Ambulance

Bhadrak: While ambulance are used to ferry patients in emergency situations, a video is going viral where the driver and his associate could be seen consuming narcotics substances inside the emergency vehicle.

As per reports, the viral video has been shot at Baulapohari in Bhadrak’s Charampa area a few days ago.

Sources said the ambulance caters to the need of scores of people to reach the hospital for treatment. However, the driver and his associate were spotted consuming brown sugar inside the vehicle by parking it in a secluded place.

A video of the same is also going viral on social media but police are yet to take action in this regard.