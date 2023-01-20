Cattle Smuggling Bid Foiled In Cuttack, 2 Held

Cuttack: Police have foiled a cattle smuggling bid and rescued more than 150 cows when they were being illegally transported from neighbouring Cuttack district to West Bengal on Thursday night.

Acting on a tip-off, Khuntuni police intercepted two container vehicles near Khuntuni in the Cuttack district late Thursday night. Police also arrested two persons while others managed to flee the spot. They also seized the two container trucks transporting the cattle.

According to a preliminary investigation, 150 cattle were being transported to West Bengal in an inhuman manner.

Following this, a case has been registered against the accused persons for illegally transporting the cattle and further investigation is underway to unearth linkages in the inter-state cattle smuggling.