Cattle Smugglers Give Cops The Slip By Firing Indiscriminately

Keonjhar: Cattle smugglers allegedly opened fire at Special Task Force (STF) and police while the former followed them to seize cattle-laden containers at a toll plaza near Kireitangiri in Keonjhar district on Wednesday.

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the gun fire.

The STF was tipped off about transportation of cattle in five containers. A 15 -member team of STF followed the vehicles laden with cattle from Deogarh.

The task force managed to intercept the containers with the help of local police at toll plaza. Some smugglers who escorted the vehicles used in smuggling fired at the police and raiding team indiscriminately. The STF also retaliated them with two rounds of firing.

During the gun fight, the smugglers managed to flee by breaking the toll gate barricade. The police team managed to seize two vehicles loaded with cattle.

The driver and helper of the trucks have been detained and are being questioned.