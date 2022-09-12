Cattle-Laden Vehicle Seized, Probe On

Bhubaneswar: Palpable tension gripped at Mangaraj Square on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar today as locals seized a cattle-laden pickup van.

According to reports, some members of an outfit spotted a vehicle carrying cattle and intercepted it while it was en route Puri’s Sakhigopal from Cuttack.

After being intercepted, many cows were found in the container.

On being informed, police reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Reportedly, the van has been seized and further investigation into the matter is underway in this regard.

It may be noted that many cow smuggling incidents have been witnessed in the State recently.