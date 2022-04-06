Cattle-Laden Vehicle Seized In Khurda, One Held

Khurda: Police have seized a cattle-laden vehicle near Kadab-Chatua road under Begunia police station limits in Khurda district and arrested a person in this connection.

The arrestee has been identified as Arif Mohammad, a resident of Taraboi village.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid near Kadab-Chatua road and seized the vehicle carrying four cattle. The cops have also arrested the accused driver during the raid.

According to preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the cattle are being transported to Tikatal. Further investigations are underway in this regard, reports said.