Cattle-Laden Truck Seized In Keonjhar, Cows Rescued

Keonjhar: In yet another case of cattle trafficking in the State, villagers caught a cattle-laden truck at Binjabahal village under Telkoi police limits in Keonjhar on Sunday.

As per reports, villagers of Binjabahal village detained the cow-laden truck at the Kali temple in the morning while it was being trafficked to other states. They rescued at least 100 cows.

On being informed, police seized the truck and took the cows into police custody. However, the smugglers managed to escape from the spot to evade arrest.