Cattle-Laden Truck Seized In Balasore, Probe On
Balasore: Police have seized a cattle-laden truck near Sergarh toll gate in Balasore district on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the truck in that area. The cattle inside the truck were rescued. The truck driver was detained by the police for questioning in this connection.
As per preliminary investigation, the cattle were being illegally transferred to Kolkata. Later, the officials sent the animals to the byre.
