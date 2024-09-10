Angul: A cattle-laden container was seized at Mahidharpur chhak under Banarpal police limits in Angul district on Tuesday.

As per reports, this morning, a truck carrying cattle from the Badakera area halted at the chhak due to mechanical issues, prompting the driver to flee the scene. The villagers, upon discovering the vehicle, opened the container and found the cattle. They notified the police, who then rescued the cattle and seized the vehicle. Following the incident, the villagers have called for more stringent lane inspections. The Bantala area has been plagued by regular incidents of cattle smuggling, yet the residents claim that no effective measures have been implemented to address this issue.