CAT 2022 Registration Closes Today; Here’s How To Apply 

New Delhi: The registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will end today at 5 pm. Candidates who are yet to apply can go to iimcat.ac.in and complete the process.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the CAT 2022 Exam must register themselves and fill in the application forms by 5 pm

Those candidates belonging to the general category have to pay Rs 2,300 and those belonging to reserve category have to pay Rs 1150 as an application fee.

Here’s how to apply:

Go to the official website, iimcat.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Register and generate your login details.

Now, proceed with the application.

Fill in all the details and upload all the required documents,

Pay the application fee.

Submit your form and take a print out.

CAT is a national-level entrance test held for admission to management courses offered by IIMs and other participating B-Schools across the country.