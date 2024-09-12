The Dallas Open is preparing for an exciting 2025 tournament with World No. 9 Casper Ruud and the reigning Dallas Open champion Tommy Paul set to compete.

Scheduled for February 1-9, 2025, the event will be hosted at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, which is the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters and training facility.

The Dallas Open will be upgraded from an ATP 250 to an ATP 500 event in 2025, ensuring the most competitive lineup since the tournament’s relocation to North Texas in 2022. This enhancement will not only draw elite players but also provide them the opportunity to gain more ATP ranking points and vie for a portion of the roughly $2.8 million prize money.

Ruud, a 12-time ATP Tour victor, including two 2024 titles (Geneva, Barcelona), made it to the Round of 16 at this year’s US Open. At 25, Ruud has been a finalist at the French Open in 2022 and 2023, and at the US Open in 2022. He achieved a career-high ranking of No. 2 in the world in September 2022, becoming the most highly-ranked Norwegian in history.

Paul, the 2024 Dallas Open winner, ranks as one of the leading Americans in the ATP Tour, holding the No. 13 spot in the PIF ATP Rankings. A 2024 Olympic bronze medalist in doubles with Taylor Fritz, Paul also reached the Round of 16 at the US Open for the second consecutive year. In Dallas this February, Paul claimed his third ATP Tour title, defeating Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4 and Marcos Giron 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3 in the semi-finals and final, respectively.