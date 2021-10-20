Cash Van Loot In Athagarh: Three More Accused Nabbed

Athagarh: Police on Wednesday arrested three more accused persons who were involved in the cash van loot in Athagarh area on October 11.

The arrested were identified as Yadav alias Kshirod Nayak (24) of Uparakata, Rinku alias Rajat Kumar Behera (29), of Karanjakata village of Purunakatak police station area in Boudh district, and Tiki alias Brahmananda Senapati (25) of Gandarpur under Nandankanan police limits in Bhubaneswar.

Police had earlier arrested three person identified as Harekrushna Swain, Bibekananda Nayak and Jalideb Kanhar with an hour and recovered cash of Rs 1.05 crore. During the remand period, that accused trio divulge the names of others involved in the planned robbery of a cash van.

According to police sources, the entire blue print to loot the cash van was prepared in the hotel room in Nandan Vihar area of Bhubaneswar. They miscreants had hired two cars and one motorcycle and divided into three groups to execute their plan. They had planned to flee Mumbai after dividing the looted cash.

The investigation is underway to arrest other persons involved in the robbery and recover the stolen cash, said investigating officer and IIC of Athagarh PS Subhranshu Sekhar Parida.