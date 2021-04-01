Cash, Ornaments Looted From Mausi Maa Temple

Puri: Miscreants struck Mausi Maa Temple in Odisha’s Puri town and decamped with Cash and gold ornaments on Wednesday night.

The theft came to light when the priest of the temple reached the shrine early on Thursday morning. Reportedly, the lock of the temple’s gate and the donation box was found broken this morning.

Meanwhile, and silver ornaments of the deity and Rs 30,000 were reportedly stolen by the robbers.

Kumbharapada police have started an investigation into the incident.